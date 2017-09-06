Univision Rolling Out Justice Network in 11 Markets

Univision and Justice Network have struck a deal to air the crime-oriented multicast network in a total of 11 markets, boosting the diginet’s reach to 73% of U.S. households.

The new distribution deal includes the country’s largest markets including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. The channel already airs in Los Angeles. The Univision markets included in the deal cover roughly 25% of the U.S., Justice Network said.

In addition to programming focused on crime, mystery and investigation, Justice Network runs a robust safety initiative that includes local information on missing children and wanted fugitives.

More than 100 missing kids and more than 100 fugitives featured on the network since its 2015 launch have been found.