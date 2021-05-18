Univision Reveals 2021-2022 Programming

Univision shared its 2021-2022 lineup as its “Grow With Us”-themed upfront presentation went down May 18. Univision’s 2021-2022 programming slate offers more than 2,500 hours of original content across its Univision and UniMás networks.

“It is an exciting time at Univision and I am proud to help chart the course of our transformation that will take this iconic media company to new heights,” said Luis Silberwasser, president of Univision Television Networks Group. “We are focused on bringing Hispanics together by delivering programming that promotes live viewership and ignites passion for community, family and culture. It is why we are adding more tentpole events, more sports programming, and expanding our news hours. Nothing energizes our audience more than live entertainment and when combined with a proven weekday primetime lineup filled with the best scripted novelas and series from around the world, we are authentically serving U.S. Hispanics with the content they love.”

Live programming includes TUDN Mega-Fest, a mix of soccer and music. The live event happens summer 2022 in Los Angeles.

Starting in the fall, Univision celebrates the Hispanic visionaries who have made impactful contributions to the community with UniVisionarios. Viewers will get to vote on who will be named visionaries of the year in a special airing during Hispanic Heritage Month in 2022.

On the unscripted front, season 12 of reality series Nuestra Belleza Latina (Our Latin Beauty) sees women train to become the next Univision star. Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez joins the show as a judge.

Univision’s Domingos en Familia (Family Sundays) offers a family-friendly block that includes competition series Pequeños Gigantes (Little Giants), Mira Quién Baila (Look Who’s Dancing), Tu Cara Me Suena (Your Face Sounds Familiar) and ¿Quién es La Máscara? (The Masked Singer).

UniMas hit Enamorandonos is a daily two-hour show featuring participants looking to find their perfect match. UniMás will also showcase new editions of reality competitions Inseparables, Amor al Límite (Power Couple) and Guerreros 2021 (Warriors 2021).

Desafío The Box (Challenge The Box) takes place in the jungle of Tobia, Cundinamarca in Colombia. In its 17th season, 44 participants face mental and physical challenges.

For scripted programming on Univision, Vencer el Pasado (Overcoming the Past) follows Vencer el Miedo (Overcoming Fear) and Vencer el Desamor (Overcoming Heartbreak). The series offers a story about female empowerment.

La Desalmada (The Fiend) is a romantic melodrama about a woman who seeks vengeance to right the wrongs of the past.

Los Ricos También Lloran (The Rich Also Cry) is the fourth series of “The Collection,” an anthology of classics reimagined for a new generation. Mariana is a bright and humble girl who by chance saves the life of Don Alberto, owner of Mexico’s greatest conglomerate empire.

Génesis (The Story of Creation) takes place in the beginning of time and tells the story of the first book of the Bible.

S.O.S. Me Estoy Enamorando (S.O.S. I’m Falling in Love) is a family-friendly drama about Alberto, who will have to make a deal to save the screen-printing shop that’s been in his family for decades.

Soltero con Hijas (Single with Kids) is a comedy about Nicolás and Victoria, who love and hate one another. They end up forming a family with Nicolás’ three orphaned nieces.

Comedy Vecinos (Neighbors), about a group of residents in an apartment building, returns later this year for a 10th and 11th season.

Comedy Dr. Cándido Pérez tells the story of the charismatic Dr. Cándido Pérez (Arath de la Torre), a women’s doctor, and his funny occurrences at work.

On UniMas, Amor Prohibido (Forbidden Love) is a Turkish drama that explores a family’s secrets. Las Mil y Una Noches (A Thousand and One Nights) is also from Turkey and centers on the troubled romance between Sehrazat and Onur. La Reina del Flow 2 (Queen of Flow 2) starts season two, as Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez) faces new dangers that will threaten her life and her family.

On the news side, Despierta América (Wake up America) adds Sunday mornings to its weekday lineup. The program turns 25 next year.

Univision will launch a direct-to-consumer 24-hour live news service, reaching Hispanics via its PrendeTV free streaming service.

To assist brands in developing campaigns to reach the Hispanic consumer, Univision is launching its first Brand Studio in the fourth quarter. Brand Studio “will combine the best in original brand journalism with industry-leading insights to deliver powerful storytelling across the Univision portfolio and social media,” said Univision.

“Univision is the gateway to U.S. Hispanics and represents an untapped opportunity for brands to deliver current and future growth,” said Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, Univision. “According to Nielsen, brands not active in Spanish-language are leaving an incredible 39% of ad spend return on the table and are missing out on a key opportunity to speak to the consumers that are the main growth driver in these major categories. Nobody understands this audience like Univision. We have the research, data, and insights to help brands engage in-culture and in-language, and are committed to developing new solutions to optimize performance across our portfolio for our partners.”