Univision’s PrendeTV To Stream Live Euro 2020 Soccer Matches

PrendeTV, Univision’s new free ad supported streaming service will stream 40 live soccer matches as part of Univision’s coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Univision’s sports channel TUDN will all of the Euro 2020 matches, starting with the Group Stage on June 11 through the final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11. The tournament was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches on PrendeTV will be its first live sports programming since it launched in March.

Other matches will air on Univision or appear on cable with TUDN.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver such a prestigious property to our fanáticos by leveraging the power of Univision’s media portfolio,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of sports, Univision. “The Euro is a can’t-miss competition that captivates the entire soccer world, and we are proud to be able to make these matches easily accessible to fans in the U.S.”