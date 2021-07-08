Univision Reports Big Hispanic Turnout During 2020 Election

Univision Communications released data showing a big increase in registration and turnout among Hispanic voters.

Working with election data company Labels & Lists (known as L2), Univision said that 16.1 million Hispanics voted in the 2020 election, up 30% from 2016.

A jump in first time voters and 18-34 year old voters contributed to the increase.

L2 also forecasts double-digit voter growth for the 2022 midterms in key states including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

The data supports the notion that candidates should advertise in Spanish-language media to reach the growing Hispanic voting block.

In 2020, Univision generated $147 million in political advertising.

Univision also said that 68% of Hispanic registered voters cast a ballot in 2020, compared to 54% in 2016. Of the Hispanics voting, 58% were registered Democrats, 17% were registered Republicans and 24% were independents or members of other parties.

Registered Republicans were more likely to vote, with an 80% turnout, compared to 70% for registered Democrats.