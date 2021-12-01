Univision Launches Streaming News Channel on PrendeTV Platform

Univision Communications said it launched Noticias Univision 24/7, a free streaming news channel available on the company’s PrendeTV platform.

Univision said that Spanish-language news consumption is rising. To support the new channels, the company said in October it would create 100 positions. Those positions have been filled.

“This expansion of our news portfolio and digital operations represents one of the most significant and strategic investments in the Univision News division in history,” said Luis Silberwasser, president of the Television Networks Group at Univision. “Univision’s award-winning newsroom is an example of journalistic integrity and excellence, and, with the launch of the news streaming channel, our impact and reach will be every day, all day.”

Univision was acquired earlier this year by a group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis.

Programming on Noticias Univision 24/7 includes La Voz de la Mañana” (The Voice of the Morning) streaming from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays, hosted by Carolina Sarassa, Paulina Sodi and Maity Interiano; Noticias Univision 24/7 Daytime, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, hosted by Andrea Linares and Borja Voces; and Noticias Univision 24/7 Primetime from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Aylan del Toro and Carolina Rosario.

Noticias Univision 24/7 will also stream the local editions of Edición Digital from New York and Los Angeles, as well as the best of Univision’s flagship newscasts Despierta América, Primer Impacto and El Gordo y La Flaca.

“The launch of Noticias Univision 24/7 is a key milestone as we are building the best and largest Spanish-language streaming service in the world, offering an experience that includes entertainment, live sports, and now, news,” said Rafael Urbina, general manager and executive VP of AVOD streaming at Univision. “PrendeTV now offers near 100 linear channels available for free as well as thousands of shows and movies on demand.” ■