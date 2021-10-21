Univision Has 87 Jobs Openings as It Expands News Operations

Univision said it is creating 87 new positions at Univision News and will be hiring reporters, anchors, correspondents, producers, editors, operators and technicians as it expands its news operation.

The new jobs include positions in Miami, Houston, Chicago and Phoenix.

The company said the expansion reflects its commitment to service the Hispanic community with in-depth reporting, analysis and context on multiple platforms.

Univision was acquired earlier this year by a group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis.