Univision Deportes Nets Broadcast Rights for 18 Liga MX Matches

Univision Deportes said it has secured rights for 18 Liga MX games for the 2017-2018 season, making the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications the sole destination for fans of the Mexican soccer league.



Liga MX, which according to Univision is the most watched soccer league in the U.S., regardless of language, consists of clubs América, Atlas, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, León, Monterrey, Morelia, Necaxa, Pachuca, Puebla, Querétaro, Santos Laguna, Tijuana, Toluca, UANL, UNAM, Veracruz and the recently added, Lobos BUAP.



The distribution deal includes live broadcast on Univision Deportes’ television and radio platforms in major markets in the U.S. as well as digital platforms across the country. The deal builds on what already has been a strong relationship between Univision Deportes and Liga MX – the network's highly-rated “Sábado Futbolero” Saturday prime time offering was co-developed with the league.



“We are thrilled to welcome Liga MX’s Lobos BUAP to our extensive Univision Deportes soccer portfolio,” said Univision Deportes president Juan Carlos Rodríguez in a statement. “Fanáticos across the country have made us their go-to destination for sports entertainment and our commitment to bringing them the best and most popular teams, players and content across all platforms, is stronger than ever and solidifies us at the home of soccer in the U.S.”



Rights to Lobos de la Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla, known as Lobos BUAP, were secured during the mid-2017 season – as well as games played by the other 17 powerhouse teams – through Liga MX’s 2017/18 Apertura and Clausura tournaments.



Liga MX matches will be available via the Univision Deportes app for which authentication is required: fans are encouraged to download the app for iOS and/or Android. Liga MX matches will also be available online via UnivisionDeportes.com, Univision's livestreaming platform Univision Now as well as Univision Deportes' national sports radio network, Univision Deportes Radio.