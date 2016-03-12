Univision, AT&T Agree on Extension To March 16

Univision and AT&T have agreed to extend U-Verse access to the Univision network and TV stations until 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, while they continue to try and reach a carriage agreement.

The other Univision networks--UniMás, Galavisión, Univision Deportes--continue to be dark on U-Verse, though AT&T had asked that they, too, be restored.

Univision nets and stations went off U-Verse at midnight March 3 after the two failed to reach an agreement. There was tough talk on both sides, with Univsion saying AT&T was discriminating against the Spanish-language nets and AT&T calling that charge Despicable.

But the rhetoric cooled and Univision agreed tp allow U-Verse to air the Democratic Debate from Miami Wednesday night (March 9), then agreed to extend that another 24 hours beyond the two-hour debate, then extended that to 1 a.m. Saturday (March 12), and now has extended that yet again.