Univision Adds Bacardi, 1800 Tequila To Latin Grammy Awards Sponsor Roster

TelevisaUnivision said that Bacardi and 1800 Tequila have joined the list of companies sponsoring Univision’s Latin Grammy Award telecast.

Bacardi and 1800 Tequila join returning sponsors including Bulova, Clinique, Frontera Wines and Mastercard on the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will air November 17.



“We’re thrilled to welcome this year’s sponsors to the Biggest Night in Latin Music, each with innovative and culturally rich activations that will engage and delight our audience across platforms,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision. “The Latin Grammys are an amazing platform for brands to connect with U.S. Hispanics – and, through our sophisticated suite of solutions, we’re delivering the creativity, precision and ROI marketers need to drive a lasting impact with consumers.”

Bacardi will be the official rum sponsor of the Grammys. The brand sponsored the nominations live stream in September and will also sponsor the Best New Artist Showcase on Nov. 15. All nominees and presenters will be getting custom apparel, personalized bottles and signature Bacardi rum cocktails at Latin Grammy events.

1800 Tequila will be the presenting sponsor of 1800 Second with Latin Grammy Best New Artist Nominees, a digital documentary series. The brand will also sponsor the Latin Grammy Person of the Year, the Talent Gift Lounge and the official After Party. 1800 Tequila will also host branded bars and viewers will be able to see exclusive behind-the-scenes Red Carpet coverage live on 1800 Telquila’s Instagram page hosted by Ezequiel Cardenas.

Returning sponsor Bulova is the official timepiece and jewelry partner of the Latin Grammy Awards. As part of its seventh year as a sponsor, the brand is working with The Latin Recording Academy to present first-time winners with special-edition personalized watches. Bulova is partnering with TelevisaUnivision’s local stations in Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas to highlight its Millenia Latin Grammy-inspired collection.

Clinique returns to the Latin Grammys for its second year as an Official Digital Sponsor. Viewers can virtually go behind the scenes with actress Melissa Barrera for details of her final makeup look as she makes her debut on the Latin Grammy red carpet.

Frontera Wines returns for the third consecutive year as the official wine sponsor of the Latin Grammy. The brand will be offering a series of special promotions available at various points of sale across the U.S.

Mastercard returns for the sixth year as a global sponsor and will be the official payment sponsor for the event, This year, Mastercard will also be a presenting sponsor of the Best New Artist Showcase. Mastercard will also introduce a one-of-a-kind Fellowship Program with The Latin Recording Academy where Latin Grammy-nominated artists will benefit from a financial opportunity to attend the Annual Latin Grammy Awards while documenting their journey for Latin music fans and aspiring musicians to enjoy across social media.

“Our sponsors are key partners in bringing Latin Grammy Week to life, and we are grateful and honored to welcome back many leading brands and embrace first-time partners as we come together to celebrate The Biggest Night in Latin Music,” said Enrique Perez, Head of Partnerships & Client Solutions at The Latin Recording Academy. “This is an incredible moment in time for Latin music, and our brand partners are at the forefront of reaching Latin music aficionados globally with innovative programs.”

Univision has been home to the Latin Grammys for over a decade.

The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas hosted by Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía.

Performers include Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

Grammy Award nominees Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, Rosalía, Carlos Vives and Nicole Zignago will also perform, along with past Latin Grammy winner Goyo and Grammy nominee iconic group Los Bukis. ■