Jose Cuervo, Meta, Old Parr Whisky New Official Latin Grammy Sponsors

Univision and The Latin Recording Academy said that Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Meta and Old Parr Whisky have signed on as first-time sponsors of the annual Latin Grammy Awards.

They join Bulova, Frontera Wines, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Verizon and Walmart as official sponsors.

Clinique and Sally Hansen join returning advertiser Ford as sponsors of digital content on Univision platforms.

“We are excited to collaborate with The Latin Recording Academy and this year’s partners to unveil unprecedented multi-platform innovations as part of the 22nd annual celebration,” said Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision Communications Inc.

“Music is the great cultural unifier, and now, more than ever, with the tremendous growth of the Hispanic population and influence, the Latin Grammys offers a huge opportunity for brands to reach and engage with new, growing audiences in-language and in-culture. We thank this year’s sponsors for investing in our community and look forward to showcasing the latest, best-in-class activations for The Biggest Night in Latin Music,” Speciale said.

Bulova is working with The Latin Recording Academy to gift all first-time Latin Grammy winners a special edition watch to mark the milestone. Bulova will also present a digital series showcasing this year’s Best New Artist nominees, where audiences will get to know the artists through a series of interviews and performances, along with a special look at a Latin Grammy edition Bulova timepiece.

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia is coming on board as the official tequila sponsor of the Biggest Night in Latin Music. The tequila will be service at the Official Latin Grammy After Party and have a presence at the Official Talent Lounge.

Meta will be the official hardware sponsor of the Latin Grammy Awards. During the telecast, the social technology company will offer fans an exclusive look into the real, authentic conversations between Grammy nominee Camilo and his family via the Portal Go.

First-time sponsor Old Parr Whisky will kick-off their partnership with the Latin Recording Academy as Presenting Sponsor of two Virtual Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions featuring Pablo Alborán on Nov. 7 and with Michel Teló on Nov. 14. Old Parr Whisky will also be sponsoring a content series that will live on the Latin Grammy social media platforms highlighting how Latin Grammy nominees “Flip the Script” from work to play. In addition, Old Parr Whisky will host a bar at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala, Latin Grammy Awards and Official Latin Grammy After Party featuring a signature Old Parr Whisky Latin Grammy cocktail.

“The Latin Recording Academy takes pride in being an inclusive cultural institution that enables artists and audiences to share their heritage through music, and we are humbled to partner with brands that share similar values as our own,” said Davina Aryeh, chief business development officer at The Latin Recording Academy. “This year’s Latin Grammys are returning to Las Vegas with strong support from long standing brands and new ones, and we are thankful to our partners for supporting us as we continue to advance our mission to nurture, celebrate, honor and elevate Latin music and its creators.”

The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision on Nov. 18.

Last year, Univision’s exclusive telecast of the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards reached 5.7 million total viewers on television and delivered a record 11.8 million total social interactions. The three-hour telecast averaged 2.1 million total viewers.