Frontera Wines Joins Sponsors For Univision’s Latin Grammys

Ricky Martin is among the nominees at the Latin Grammy Awards

Frontera Wines is joining Bulova, Ford, Google Pixel 5, McDonald’s and Walmart as sponsors of the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will air on Univision on Thursday.

The U.S. Army signed up as exclusive sponsor of a digital series Best New Artists: Diaries, put together by Univision and the Latin Recording Academy, that will be available on Univision's Instagram and Facebook.

“We are pleased to offer marketers the biggest annual music awards show,” said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision. “It’s never been more impactful for marketers to engage our audience culturally through music and the unique connection Univision has with the Hispanic community. We applaud our sponsors’ commitment to the Hispanic community and look forward to coming together and celebrating the best and brightest artists.”

Many of the key sponsors will be running multi-platform campaigns, custom content, social media integrations and partnership with Grammy nominated artists to amplify their connection to the event.

For example, Bulova, which is running a “History of Firsts” campaign, will give first-time Latin Grammy Award winners a special edition watch. Bulova will also be presenting a digital series showcasing this year’s Best New Artist Nominees.

Ford will air a custom vignette emphasizing the Ford Motor Company Fund’s support of Latin Grammy in the Schools. Ford’s sponsorship includes Univision ad innovations including split-screen ads, countdown placements and sponsored billboards throughout the event.

Mastercard is sponsoring events around the Latin Grammys. The credit card company sponsored the first Virtual Latin Grammy Acoustic Session with Camilio on Oct. 29 and will team up with the Latin Recording Academy as sponsor of the first Virtual Leading Ladies of Entertainment Event, which will be hosted on priceless.com.

McDonald’s, returning to the Latin Grammys for the 13th consecutive year, will incorporate QR-cord technology into a cross-platform campaign that invite fans to download the McDonald’s app, where they can be the first to access custom content that fuels Latino pride through music.

Another longtime sponsor, Walmart, will have among other things, a virtual fan pit pre-show and a custom vignette running in the main show urging viewers to end the year together.

Last year, Univision’s telecast of the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards was the show’s highest-rated performance among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49 since 2015.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards will not have a live audience or a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strictest safety guidelines and protocols.