Universal Studio Group Taps Jordan Moblo As EVP, Creative Acquisitions, IP Management

NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group named Jordan Moblo executive VP, creative acquisitions and IP management.

Previously with Netflix, where he was director of IP Scouting, Moblo will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for Universal television, UCP, Universal International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Moblo will report to Erin Underhill, president of UTV, Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP and UIS and Toby Gorman, president of UTAS. He fills a position previously held by Scott Nemes.

Before Netflix, Moblo was with 20th Television. ■