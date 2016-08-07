Universal Cable Productions Orders George R.R. Martin Series

George R.R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones book series, has announced that Universal Cable Productions (UCP) has acquired the rights to adapt his Wild Cards series for television. Writing on his Live Journal site “Not a Blog,” Martin said development will begin immediately “on what we hope will be the first of several interlocking series.”

Martin’s editor, Melinda M. Snodgrass, is attached as an executive producer, said Martin, as is Gregory Noveck.

UCP’s TV projects include Mr. Robot, Suits and Colony, while the studio also produces shows beyond the NBCUniversal family.

The series centers on an alien virus that kills off most of the planet, while a remaining small minority inherits special powers. The first volume in the series was published in 1986, with the 23rd coming out this month.

UCP confirmed Martin’s announcement.

HBO has had a huge hit adapting Martin’s Game of Thrones.