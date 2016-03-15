Universal Cable’s Olmstead Takes On Studio Oversight

Dawn Olmstead, Universal Cable Productions (UCP) executive VP of development, has added oversight of Wilshire Studios development to her list of duties. Wilshire Studios specializes in unscripted content.

Olmstead reports to Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and president, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios.

A former TV and film producer, Olmstead joined UCP in January 2014 and was a key player in the development of USA Network hit drama Mr. Robot as well as The Magicians and Colony.

“Dawn is, quite simply, one of the best in the business,” said Wachtel. “She’s been instrumental in elevating UCP’s profile and making it a ‘go-to’ studio for prominent industry players as well as up-and-coming talent. She has a keen eye for mining great storytelling and is a passionate advocate for projects she believes in. We will be creating powerful, breakthrough shows with Dawn at the development helm.”

Previously, Olmstead was executive producer on Fox’s Prison Break, Tru Calling and Point Pleasant, Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and MTV’s Fear. Additionally, Olmstead has produced numerous movies. She began her career as a producer for Saturday Night Live and The Jon Stewart Show.