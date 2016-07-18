‘Game of Thrones’ Averaged 25 Million Viewers in Season Six

Dragon drama Game of Thrones averaged 25.1 million viewers across various platforms in the just completed season six, said HBO, up nearly 5 million from the 20.2 million that watched season five. HBO came up with that figure when combining linear plays with those on a DVR, on demand and on HBO Go and HBO Now. The digital platforms represent almost 40% of total viewing this season, said HBO.

Game of Thrones, showered with 23 Emmy nominations last week, is the most watched HBO series on record, according to the network. Season seven airs next summer.

By those same metrics, comedy Silicon Valley averaged 6.7 million viewers, up from 6.1 million in the previous season, with close to 40% of views on digital platforms, while Emmy-adored Veep pulled in 4.7 million, up from 4.2 million. Nearly 25% of viewers watched on demand or on HBO Go/HBO Now.

“These record audiences reflect the options we have built into our business model over the last few years. Combining the convenience of HBO On Demand and HBO Go with the subscription flexibility of HBO Now, our programming is being exposed to an ever-growing audience,” said Richard Plepler, chairman and CEO, HBO.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is averaging 5.6 million viewers, ahead of last year’s 4.7 million, with 22% of viewers watching on the digital platforms.

Real Time With Bill Maher is averaging 4.4 million viewers, with 10% of views on demand or on Go or Now.