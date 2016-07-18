‘Game of Thrones’ Season Seven for Summer 2017

Related: HBO, ‘Game of Thrones’ Rule Emmy Noms

HBO drama Game of Thrones will begin shooting its next season later this summer, the network announced. The seven-episode season is slated for summer 2017. Production for the seventh season will be based in Northern Ireland, with portions filmed in Spain and Iceland too.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

Season seven directors will include Mark Mylod, Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman and Alan Taylor. The executive producers are Benioff, Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield.

Game of Thrones received 23 Primetime Emmy nominations last week, the most of any nominee for the third year in a row. HBO led the pack with its 94 nominations.