U.K.'s Channel 5 Buys 'Dallas'

The U.K. commercial broadcaster Channel 5 has acquired exclusive rights to the new U.S. drama series Dallas from Warner Bros. International Television Distribution and is planning to air the show in 2012.

Based on a drama that was a huge hit both in the U.S. and in international market, the new 10-part series will air on TNT in the U.S. in 2012.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the new look Dallas to Channel 5," noted Jeff Ford, Channel 5's director of programs, in a statement. "With its alluring mix of wealth, seduction, scandal and intrigue, there is something for everyone on the Southfork Ranch and it's a hugely exciting addition to our 2012 schedule."

Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. International Television noted in a statement that "the original version of Dallas had many millions of fans" and that "instantly recognizable title" would help attract "a whole generation of new viewers."

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Television and distributed around the world by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.