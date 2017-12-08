Tyra Banks' Return to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Set for Jan. 9

VH1 announced the new season of its competition series America’s Next Top Model will debut on Jan. 9, the network said Friday.



Actress/model Tyra Banks will return as host of the series after sitting out the past season. The series, which ran on UPN and The CW before moving to VH1, will for the first time feature no age limit for its contestants as well as feature more contestant diversity.



The season also includes guest appearances by former judge Nigel Barker and season three winner Eva Marcille, as well as a VH1 crossover with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Valentina, Katya and Manila.



America’s Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The executive producers are Banks, Ken Mok (Making the Band), Dana Gabrion, Paul Buscemi and Jaimie Glasson, said the network.



