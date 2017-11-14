VH1 Debuts ‘Teyana & Iman’ Feb. 19

VH1 will premiere Teyana & Iman, an unscripted series about married couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Monday, Feb.19. VH1 is on board for eight 30-minute episodes.

The pair married last fall. Taylor is a singer, dancer, model and actress. Shumpert plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Says VH1, “Redefining the contemporary notion of the modern love story, this power couple shares an unconventional romance defined by an unbreakable bond. As they take on the music, sports and fashion worlds, the success in their careers is only rivaled by their passion for one another and their daughter Junie.”

Teyana & Iman is executive produced by Taylor and Shumpert. David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and Billy Kemp are executive producing for Banijay Studios. Lily Neumeyer, Elena Diaz, Fernando Mills and Tolani Holmes executive produce on behalf of VH1.