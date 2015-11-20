Tyra Banks Departing 'FABLife'

Tyra Banks is departing Disney-ABC’s FABLife, the syndicated panel talk show that premiered this fall. Banks is a star and executive producer on the show, which has been on the air less than two months. She will continue appearing on two or three episodes a week through the end of the year and make occasional appearances through the end of the season, according to ABC sources.

Banks, who’s notably missed several episodes lately, said in a statement that “this is a very difficult decision, but necessary.” She also said she will be “devoting more time to my new growing cosmetics company, TYRA Beauty, which is expanding faster than anticipated, as well as overseeing my company’s other entertainment ventures. I will however continue to support the growth and success of FABLife and greatly admire my fellow co-hosts and the talented production team behind the show."

FABLife — which also stars Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley — has not gotten off to a strong start. In the week ended Nov. 8, the last full week that national ratings were available, FABLife averaged a 0.8 in households, and a 0.4 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Several sources said Banks is leaving due to disagreements she had with executives over the creative direction of the show as well as low ratings. According to these sources, Banks felt she was made certain promises about the types of segments the show would do, and was disappointed when the show didn't go that way.

Banks has other projects in the works with Disney-ABC: She’s developing a series called Life-Size 2 for the Disney Channel and she just wrapped a guest-starring stint on the network’s primetime comedy, black-ish.