Two Female Leads on Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will have two female leads, as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey step onstage for the premiere July 11 on ABC. Both were on season 26 of The Bachelor, and were turned down in the finale by bachelor Clayton Echard.

Thirty two men battle for their attention, including Alec, a wedding photographer from Houston; Brandan, a bartender from Carlsbad, California; and James, a “meatball enthusiast” from Winnetka, Illinois. The twins Joey and Justin, from Brookfield, Connecticut, are also in the bachelor cast.

“After unwavering support of each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey stand by each other’s side once again as they set out on a journey to find love,” according to ABC.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers. ■