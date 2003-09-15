"Pretending to celebrate the blue-collar, redneck joys of two brothers in the roofing business, it instead manages to denigrate an entire stratum of society. No man who puts shingles on a house was ever this dumb."

Kay McFadden, The Seattle Times, on UPN's The Mullets.

"I can only imagine that if Monday Night Football

ratings start to slide this season, we'll see John Madden propositioning Al Michaels over a deep-fried Turducken."

Eric Edwards, The Orlando Sentinal, on the rash of reality-TV marriage proposals and TLC's upcoming The Perfect Proposal.

"I felt amused watching Ozzy. I felt dirty watching Anna Nicole. And I feel pity watching Jessica."

One fan of reality show The Newlyweds, with Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, quoted in the New York Post.

"I want to escape that legacy of Arnold Jackson. I'm someone more. It would be nice if the world thought of me as something more."

Former Diff'rent Strokes star Gary Coleman to The New York Times' Charlie LeDuff.

"It took awhile for people to be able to look at this show without all the crazy bias and distortion and white noise. I would have disliked the person who replaced David Letterman. This is a crazy concept, but if I could have separated myself from Conan O'Brien and watched Conan O'Brien come on the air, I would have been angry at him. I would have thought, 'He's not Letterman,' and 'Who does this punk think he is?' "

Conan O'Brien, to Don Aucoin, The Boston Globe. O'Brien is celebrating his 10th year as host of Late Night With Conan O'Brien.

"I think Simon [Cowell] is an arrogant jerk ... because it's his own show, and he never showed up. Simon doesn't even know me."

Joe Nardulli, contestant on CBS's Cupid, to Chicago Sun-Times' Paige Wiser.

"To me, that's not a reality show about gay people. A really good reality show for gay people would be five gay men dying of AIDS."

Julie Millam, Montana Family Coalition, commenting on Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy to Montana's Billings Gazette. Her group plans an anti-Queer Eye media campaign.