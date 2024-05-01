GSTV Pumps Up Research, Programming at NewFront

GSTV, the network that programs screens at gas stations, will be talking about new research and new programming at its NewFront presentation Wednesday.

Research conducted with Lumen shows that 95% of impressions on GSTV produce eyes on the screen and command three times the attention of commercials on connected TV and 2.5 times the attention of spots on linear TV, compared to norms from TVision.

The study also found that an impression on GSTV delivers 91% more attentive viewing time than a 30-second spot on CTV. Since most GSTV ads are shorter, it delivers attention more efficiently than other media.

Research by Samba TV shows how much extra reach ads on GSTV deliver. In a campaign for a national quick-service restaurant chain delivered 20% incremental reach.

Samba TV also found that GSTV delivered 61% of light TV viewers and that one-third of the people who saw the campaign saw it on GSTV.

GSTV made deals for new content. Advertisers will have opportunities to sponsor music programing from Big Machine Label Group including a new series featuring top artists and a special series tier to Big Machine’s activation at CMA Fest.

A deal with Influential will bring influencer marketing programming to GSTV, while an agreement with Super League adds Metaburst gaming news to GSTV.

“By combining GSTV’s reach and unique ability to garner attention and drive action together with Super League’s gaming and technology expertise, we are creating a dynamic synergy that captivates audiences, offering them a glimpse into the gaming universe while they engage in everyday activities,” Kristina Lutz, executive VP, marketing at GSTV, said. æThis partnership exemplifies the power of merging real-world interactions with digital insights, delivering content that is both relevant and compelling to a broad audience, and a tool for marketers looking to build out truly game-changing campaigns and reach an on-the-go audience making purchase decisions.”

Last GSTV launched GSTV Originals. The newest original program for GSTV is called Fuel Good Moments.

At a time when spending on retail media is growing rapidly, GSTV has a story to tell, according to CEO Sean McCaffrey, who cited research that 81% of consumers who buy gas purchase other items at a rate of four times more on the day of their fuel purchase than on other days of the week.

GSTV’s screens the are last screens to influence that consumer choice and the only consolidated retail media platform in fuel and convenience retail, McCaffrey said.