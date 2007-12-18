CBS Pairs Up with Gas Station TV

CBS will provide programming for Gas Station TV, which delivers video to monitors located at gas pumps.

GSTV will “deliver its viewers breaking news and headlines from CBS News, as well as entertaining and informative segments from CBS’ vast programming lineup.”

CBS marketing president George Schweitzer called GSTV “an excellent new outlet in the fast-growing category of digital out-of-home media. The viewing experience and reach they provide dovetails perfectly with our strategy of finding unique ways to reach a captive audience for our content when viewers are out of their homes.”

GSTV said it reaches more than 30 million viewers per month on 5,000 screens across 300 U.S. cities.