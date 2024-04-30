Dan Rather Documentary Offers ‘Open-Book’ Look at Newsman

Rather, a documentary about famed newsman Dan Rather, premieres on Netflix May 1. The film looks at his rise to prominence in TV news, including his work covering the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, in Vietnam, covering Watergate and the Civil Rights Movement, his controversial departure from CBS News, and how Rather, who is 92, has used social media to share his observations with a new generation.

Frank Marshall is the director.

"This is a very personal project for me. When you look at Dan’s body of work, it’s remarkable,” said Marshall. “The collection of stories he has covered, it’s my history too, and the history of our country over the past 60 years. I’ve always admired his passion, his intelligence, his humor and his commitment to the truth, and it’s been an honor to get to know Dan and tell his extraordinary story.”

Rather is produced by Wavelength and Original Productions, in association with Anchor Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Co.

Jeff Hasler, Rather executive producer and Original Productions president, told B+C the filmmakers got “complete and total access” to Rather. “He did not have any desire to direct the narrative of the film,” he added. “He said, I’m an open book.”

Hasler promised a “warts and all” film, including Rather walking off the CBS Evening News set in 1987 because CBS cut the newscast short when a tennis match went long (it was Steffi Graf versus Lori McNeil in the U.S. Open, and CBS was dark for several minutes), and his 2005 departure from CBS News following a mistaken report on former President George W. Bush’s military history.

The film also shows Rather, reporting from Vietnam when two nearby medics, tending to a wounded soldier, yelled out that they needed help, and Rather put down his microphone and stepped in.

Rather anchored CBS Evening News from 1981 to 2005.

He turned up on CBS News Sunday Morning April 28 to talk about the film, and his 44 years at CBS News. "Without apology or explanation, I miss CBS. I've missed it since the day I left there,” Rather said.

Since his departure, Rather hosted The Big Interview for nine seasons on AXS TV, quizzing a wide range of musicians, including John Fogerty, Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock.

He has also taken to social media and emerged as an astute observer of politics, news and society on the digital platforms. Rather has 2.6 million followers on X, 151,000 more on Instagram, and over 350,000 on Substack.

“Today is a good day. My special thanks to @CBSNews for remembering me on @CBSSunday,” he said April 28.

The film sees Soledad O’Brien share how her kids follow Rather closely on social media and know nothing about his days as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

“Dan really came to prominence for a whole new generation over social media,” Hasler said. “He’s energized by that whole new generation of fans.”

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Rather has gotten mostly favorable reviews. The Hollywood Reporter said, “Rather is awash in spectacular archival footage of the sort that never gets old, whether it’s the aforementioned bantering with Nixon or dispatches from a robust and vibrant young Rather embedded with troops in Vietnam. There’s enough material on Roger Ailes and the evolution from a neutral concept of ‘news’ to today’s partisan landscape to understand how Rather became a polarizing figure, and the documentary deftly reminds viewers that the best of news anchors are the ones who have done the work of reporting themselves — and that Dan Rather did the work.”

The Austin Chronicle said, “If you're looking for a reminder of a hugely impactful career in newsgathering, then Rather is rather perfect.”

Hasler said the film is about a man who impacted journalism for good, and whose journalism impacted America for good. “You don’t have to be a news junkie or a fan of Dan Rather,” he said, “to get something out of this film.”