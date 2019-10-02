Dan Rather's 'The Big Interview' on AXS TV Oct. 2

The Big Interview, hosted by Dan Rather, returns on AXS TV Oct. 2. The series features Rather, former anchor at CBS Evening News, conducting hour-long interviews with notable entertainers.

It is the second half of season seven. Brian Johnson, singer of AC/DC, sits with Rather Oct. 2.

On Oct. 9, it’s Cheap Trick and Oct. 16 is Chicago. Bret Michaels, lead singer for Poison, is on Oct. 23 and Alice Cooper is a week later. Little Big Town sits for an interview Nov. 6 and Bob Costas does so Nov. 13.

Related: Anthem Sports Buys Majority Stake in AXS TV

David Byrne is on The Big Interview Nov. 20, America is on Nov. 27. Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White on Breaking Bad, is on Dec. 4. A week later it’s Jon Anderson of Yes and Dec. 18 features the country act Alabama.