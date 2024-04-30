Ken Wayne, KRON San Francisco Anchor, Retires Next Month

Ken Wayne, evening anchor at KRON San Francisco, is retiring after 33 years in Bay Area television. He was born in Marin County, started his journalism career as a Navy broadcast journalist for the Armed Forces Radio and Television Network, and joined the station in 2018.

Wayne’s final day is May 26.

“Ken has been a constant, reliable force of reassurance on the anchor desk. With his connection to the military community, he’s been a great steward of service to the Bay Area and our veterans,” KRON VP and general manager Jim Rose said.

Wayne has covered the Loma Prieta earthquake, the O.J. Simpson trial, the 2000 presidential election challenge in Florida, and Nancy Pelosi becoming the first female speaker of the house, among other local stories of national interest.

“In all these stories, I tried to convey a sense of meaning and relevance to viewers. Why it matters. Why it matters to them,” Wayne said.

Wayne has worked in Palm Springs, Chico, Fresno, Sacramento and Los Angeles in addition to the Bay Area. He spent 26 years at KTVU before landing at KRON.

Nexstar Media Group owns KRON.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“There's a lot to share about Ken, from his numerous awards to the years of service to our community, but I think what stands out most is his passion for our newscasts,” news director Josh Palefsky said. “You'd be hard-pressed to find another local journalist more dedicated to serving the Bay Area. It was common to find Ken at KRON before his shift started, often pitching a great story he was working on.”

In retirement, Wayne is looking forward to dedicating time to animal rescues.

“Thirty-three years is a pretty long time to stay in one business,” Wayne said. “Every day there are different challenges. I’m grateful for the many people who’ve helped me along the way and especially appreciative of the feedback from viewers. You kept me focused, honest, and humble. Thank you. It’s been a rewarding career. Now, it’s time for new challenges.”