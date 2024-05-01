Jeff Blaszak Promoted To Senior VP at ShowSeeker

ShowSeeker, the company behind the Pilot cloud-based order management system, said it promoted Jeff Blaszak to senior VP of business operations and strategy.

Blaszak will spearhead ShowSeeker’s sales and marketing efforts and enhance operational effectiveness at the company.

“Jeff’s deep industry knowledge and forward-thinking approach are invaluable as we aim to set new standards in advertising technology and deliver unparalleled value to our client, said Dave Hardy, CEO of ShowSeeker. “This expertise and strategic vision have been pivotal in driving our growth and strengthening partnerships across the industry.”

Blaszak joined ShowSeeker in 2020 as VP of strategic partnerships from Altice USA’s a4 Media. Previously, he held posts at Cox Media.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role and continue my journey with ShowSeeker, a company at the forefront of revolutionizing the advertising industry,” said Blaszak. “Having been intimately involved in the evolution of our platforms, I am confident in leading our talented team as we enhance our advertising solutions and streamline business operations. ShowSeeker sets the pace for the industry, ensuring our clients receive unparalleled service and innovative tools that drive their success.”