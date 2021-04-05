Twist, Digital Multicast Network For Women, Launched by Tegna

Tegna on Monday launched Twist, its digital multicast channel aimed at women.

Twist is available in 43 of the biggest TV markets, including 41 in which Tegna owns stations. Also carrying Twist are 11 Univision stations, 31 HC2 Broadcasting stations, WISH-TV, Indianapolis, WADL-TV, Detroit and WIWN-TV, Milwaukee.

The network features unscripted home, food and lifestyle shows that feature surprise endings and reality shows with unpredictable moments.

Among the titles featured at launch are Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Flipped Out and Clean House. In the coming month, the network will add Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Top Chef Masters and Dr. 90210.

“With today’s launch of Twist, reality TV just got much more exciting for over-the-air viewers,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager of Tegna’s entertainment networks. “Audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high quality shows that have never before been available over-the-air.”

Tegna stations have launched an on-air and digital promotional campaign highlighting Twist, it’s programming and how to watch.

Tegna bought two other multicast networks from Cooper Media for $77 million in 2019. The networks are adventure-oriented Quest and Justice, which was relaunched as True Crime last year.