Twentieth's 'Ricki Lake' Ready to Go for Fall 2012

Twentieth Television's Ricki Lake officially has

joined this fall's pack of talkers, announcing clearances in more than 50% of

the country.

Tribune has acquired Ricki Lake for WPIX New York

at 4 p.m., and on seven other stations, while Fox picked up the show for its

owned stations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas. Ricki also has been

acquired by stations in the Sinclair, Local TV, Post-Newsweek, Fisher, Granite,

New Vision, Journal, Citadel, Quincy and Gray broadcasting groups.

"Less than a year away from debut, anticipation

continues to build with television viewers and the station community for Ricki

Lake's fresh, new talk show return," said Paul Franklin, Twentieth Television's

executive vice president and general sales manager of broadcast, in a

statement. "Focusing on topics significant to women, we are thrilled that

Ricki will bring daily conversation and her relatable spirit to this impressive

group of stations."

While the show is cleared on some Tribune stations, which

feature conflict talkers for most of the day, Ricki Lake will be more of

a traditional talk show, taking on topics that interest daytime's key

demographic, 25-to-54 year-old women.

"I want to spark ideas and conversations and inspire

people to take active roles in their communities, relationships and their

well-being," said Lake in a statement. "I have definitely grown as a

person since I put down the mic in 2005, and I couldn't be happier to share and

continue the journey with both my existing fans and an entirely new generation

of women."

The Ricki Lake Show is produced by Monet Lane

Productions.