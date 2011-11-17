Twentieth's 'Ricki Lake' Ready to Go for Fall 2012
Twentieth Television's Ricki Lake officially has
joined this fall's pack of talkers, announcing clearances in more than 50% of
the country.
Tribune has acquired Ricki Lake for WPIX New York
at 4 p.m., and on seven other stations, while Fox picked up the show for its
owned stations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas. Ricki also has been
acquired by stations in the Sinclair, Local TV, Post-Newsweek, Fisher, Granite,
New Vision, Journal, Citadel, Quincy and Gray broadcasting groups.
"Less than a year away from debut, anticipation
continues to build with television viewers and the station community for Ricki
Lake's fresh, new talk show return," said Paul Franklin, Twentieth Television's
executive vice president and general sales manager of broadcast, in a
statement. "Focusing on topics significant to women, we are thrilled that
Ricki will bring daily conversation and her relatable spirit to this impressive
group of stations."
While the show is cleared on some Tribune stations, which
feature conflict talkers for most of the day, Ricki Lake will be more of
a traditional talk show, taking on topics that interest daytime's key
demographic, 25-to-54 year-old women.
"I want to spark ideas and conversations and inspire
people to take active roles in their communities, relationships and their
well-being," said Lake in a statement. "I have definitely grown as a
person since I put down the mic in 2005, and I couldn't be happier to share and
continue the journey with both my existing fans and an entirely new generation
of women."
The Ricki Lake Show is produced by Monet Lane
Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.