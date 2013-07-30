Twentieth's 'Raising Hope' Sold in 55% of Country

Raising Hope has been sold to TV stations in more than 140 markets, increasing its clearances to 55% of the country, Twentieth Television said Tuesday.

Raising Hope will premiere in fall 2014 and is sold in the top ten markets and to station groups such as CBS, Weigel, Gannett, Sinclair, Meredith, Local TV, Adell, London Media Group, Lockwood and The CW 100+ Station Group.

The show, which stars Emmy winners Martha Plimpton and Cloris Leachman as well as Lucas Neff, and Garrett Dillahunt, premieres its fourth season this fall on Fox. Greg Garcia created the show and Mike Mariano executive produces. It is produced by Amigos de Garcia Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television.