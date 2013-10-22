Twentieth's 'Raising Hope' Cleared in 80% of U.S.

Twentieth Television has sold Raising Hope in more than 180 markets, clearing 80% of the country for a fall 2014 debut.

The show also is sold in the top ten markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Station groups acquiring the show include Sinclair, Cox, Raycom, Lin and Block. Groups to have previously acquired the show include CBS, Weigel, Gannett, Sinclair, Meredith, Local TV, Adell, London Media Group, Lockwood Broadcasting and The CW 100+.

Raising Hope stars Lucas Neff, Shannon Woodward, Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton and Cloris Leachman as a multi-generational family raising a toddler together. The show is produced by Amigos de Garcia Twentieth Century Fox Television, created by Greg Garcia and executive produced by Mike Mariano.

Season four premieres on Fox on November 15.