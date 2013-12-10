Twentieth's 'Divorce Court' Renewed Through 2015

Twentieth’s Divorce Court has been renewed through next year, taking it through the 2014-15 TV season, said Paul Franklin, Twentieth’s executive VP and general sales manager. Stations groups renewing the show include Tribune, Sinclair, Meredith and Scripps-Howard.

“Divorce Court continues to thrive on daytime television thanks to Judge Lynn Toler and the outrageous couples that enter her courtroom each day,” said Franklin in a statement. “Lynn’s ability to simultaneously entertain viewers while compassionately counseling her litigants is translating to ratings highs; we are thrilled that Divorce Court will remain a key component on local station’s daytime blocks.”

Divorce Court is produced by Monet Lane Prods., Inc. and distributed by Twentieth Television. Gail Steinberg serves as executive producer.