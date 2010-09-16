Twentieth Television Sells "20th Primetime Pics"

Twenthieth Television has sold their "20th Primetime Pics" weekly movie package to Tribune, CBS, Sinclair, Weigel, Newport, Capitol, Raycom, Nextstar, Griffin, Local TV and CW100 Plus stations for the 2011-2012 television season, according to a Wednesday announcement from Paul Franklin, EVP & General Sales Manager, Twentieth Television.

The package, containing 52 film titles from the 20th Century Fox Film library, has been picked up by over 156 stations encompassing 75% of the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Dallas.

The "20th Primetime Pics" will begin airing in fall 2011. Titles include Sideways, Entrapment, Speed, X3: X-Men The Last Stand and Aliens.

"The ‘20th Primetime Pics' is a true collection of blockbuster titles including action-packed adventures, edge-of-your seat thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, and family favorites. We are thrilled that, beginning next season, these films will be showcased weekly on local stations across the country," Franklin said in a statement.