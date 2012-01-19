Twentieth Television Renews 'Judge Alex,' 'Divorce Court'

Twentieth Television has renewed Judge Alex and Divorce Court through

the 2013-14 season, Paul Franklin, EVP and general sales manager, Twentieth

Television announced Thursday.

The pair of court shows is cleared in 75% of the country,

including Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas,

and will return on stations owned by Tribune, Sinclair, CBS, Local TV, Belo and

Newport.

"Lynn Toler and Alex Ferrer are incredible personalities

and legal stars ruling on the bench and in the ratings," said Franklin. "We are

thrilled they will continue to preside over their successful television

courtrooms with both compassion and strength that their viewers admire."

Judge Alex and Divorce Court are both produced by Monet

Lane Prods.