Twentieth to Take Kilborn for a Test Run

Talk-show tests

are the word of the day, with the LA

Times reporting that Twentieth

Television will test a show this summer starring former late-night host Craig Kilborn.

The show, which is initially being targeted for access time slots, will run for

about two months on six to eight Fox stations, including WNYW New York and KTTV

Los Angeles.

A Twentieth

spokesman declined to comment, saying only that the company is "always at the

forefront of program development." B&C reported earlier Wednesday, May 5, that Tribunewill test a show this summer featuring syndicated radio host Bill Cunningham.

Targeting a

talk-show for access is a new idea that recently got serious consideration when

Conan O'Brien was a free agent. Both Debmar-Mercury and CBS Television

Distribution pitched O'Brien and

stations on the idea of creating a show for him in access. A source says that

the notion of putting Kilborn in access wasn't sparked by the O'Brien pitch,

however.

Syndicators are

making the argument for comedic talk in access because while people are used to

watching comedy when they get home from work, via off-net sitcoms, there is no

talk in access. Both syndicators and television stations are looking for ways

to shake things up, create unique brands, and bring back audiences, so they are

considering all sorts of different programming ideas.

That said,

clearing a show in access is a tough proposition. Most of the shows that air

there -- magazines, game shows and off-net sitcoms -- are cleared for years to

come. Moreover, TV stations find they have the most ratings success by sticking

with what works, so moving incumbents out of their slots is nearly impossible.

Should Kilborn find success in Twentieth's summer test, however, the show could

be cleared on late-afternoon slots and work toward upgrades later.

Kilborn, 47,

once hosted Comedy Central's The Daily

Show, although Kilborn's version was much less politically-focused than Jon

Stewart's incarnation. From there, he went on to host a post-Letterman late

night show on CBS that ran from 1999 to 2004. Kilborn first came to fame as an

anchor on ESPN's SportsCenter.