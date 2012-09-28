Twentieth Swaps Out 'Ricki' EP Kridos in Favor of 'Ricki' Vet Steinberg

Lisa Kridos is out and Gail Steinberg is in at Twentieth's Ricki Lake, which just premiered on Sept. 10.

Steinberg will now executive produce Ricki Lake, while Kridos, who came over to Ricki Lake from KTTV's Good Day Live, will be a programming and development producer at Twentieth Television, said Stephen Brown, Twentieth's executive VP of programming and development.

"Gail's experience collaborating with Ricki is unmatched. Gail will usher in a fresh perspective bringing in an added relevancy, fun and energy to each episode, while showcasing compelling viewpoints to the female-focused topics that remain at the core of the new Ricki Lake show," said Brown in a statement.

Steinberg is Lake's longtime executive producer, and cocreator, along with Garth Ancier, of Lake's first talk show, which aired from 1993-2004 and was produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Ricki Lake has been at a 0.7/2 primary-run household average in the weighted metered markets since its premiere on Sept. 10, which is down 30% from both the show's lead-in and year-ago time period average, which is a 1.0/3 in both cases. No national number has yet been available for the show.

Among women 25-54, the show is averaging a 0.4/2, which is flat from premiere and down 20% from both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages of a 0.5/3 in both cases.

New Steinberg episodes are expected to start airing on Oct. 22.