Twentieth Renews 'Divorce Court' for Three More Seasons

After its strongest February sweeps in four years, Twentieth Television and the Fox Television Stations have renewed daytime court franchise, Divorce Court, for three more seasons, taking it through the 2016-17 TV season.

“In the current landscape where many shows have declining ratings, we are thrilled to have a long-running program on an opposite trajectory. Renewing the series was an easy decision to make,” said Stephen Brown, Fox Television Stations’ executive VP of development and programming, in a statement.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group also has renewed the program.

Divorce Court, currently in its 15th season, hit a four-year ratings high in February, improving 29% compared to February 2013 to a 1.8 live-plus-same-day household ratings average from a 1.4, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show is averaging a 1.6 household rating season to date, up 23% compared to last year and tied with Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex, which will end its run after this season.

Divorce Court has had three runs in daytime TV, airing from 1957 to 1969, 1985 to 1992 and since 1999 in its current incarnation. The show is produced by Lincolnwood Drive Inc. and distributed by Twentieth Television.