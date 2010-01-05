Twentieth Gets Cash for ‘Family Guy,' Sells 'American Dad'

In what may be the first sign the syndication market is

strengthening, TV stations paid cash to renew Twentieth Television's off-Fox

animated hit Family Guy for a second four-year cycle, taking the show

through the 2014-15 season.

"From a timing standpoint, the marketplace is getting

better, advertising is getting better, and TV stations are getting healthier.

We saw that as an opportunity," says Paul Franklin, Twentieth's executive VP of

sales.

Stations from the Tribune and

Fox groups have renewed the show, with Tribune's WGN sharing Family Guy

with Weigel's WCIU in Chicago.

Family Guy receives cash license fees and stations keep 5 Â½ minutes of

advertising in each episode, while Twentieth keeps 1 Â½ minutes.

"Family Guy has played a key role for our stations'

sitcom blocks by delivering strong numbers and healthy demos. I'd be

stupid to not renew one of our highest rated shows," said Sean Compton,

Tribune's senior VP of programming and entertainment, in a statement.

Family Guy is the second highest rated off-net sitcom

in syndication, just behind Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, at a 3.5 live

plus same day season-to-date household rating, according to Nielsen. It's

syndication's top-rated program among adults 18-34 and 18-49, tying Two and

a Half Men in the latter demographic for the top spot.

In addition to Family Guy, stations have picked up

Twentieth's other animated offering - American Dad, which is also

produced by Seth MacFarlane. Stations acquired American Dad on an

all-barter basis with stations keeping 4 1/2 minutes of advertising and Twentieth

keeping three minutes. American Dad thus far has been cleared in 40% of

the country in more than 19 markets, including New York,

Los Angeles, Chicago,

Philadelphia and Dallas.

American Dad will premiere this fall on TV stations

on weekends only with a concurrent run on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. It will

become a strip in fall 2011.