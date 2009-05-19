Twentieth Clears 'The Unit' in 60% of the U.S.

On the heels of the show’s cancellation by CBS, Twentieth Television has sold one-hour drama, The Unit, in 56% of the country, Twentieth said Tuesday.

Thus far, The Unit has been cleared in more than 30 markets, including all of the top 15. Station groups purchasing the show include the Fox- and CBS-owned station groups, as well as the Scripps, Tribune, Hearst Argyle, Meredith, Journal, Block, Local TV, Freedom and Gray station groups.

Through its four seasons, The Unit aired on CBS.

The show stars Dennis Haysbert and Scott Foley and follows a covert team of Special Forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe. It’s executive produced by Shawn Ryan, Vahan Moosekian, and David Mamet, who also created the series, and produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.