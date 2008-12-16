TWC, Granite Ink Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Granite Broadcasting have worked out a retransmission consent agreement that will keep the signal at Granite stations on in multiple upstate New York markets. Affected stations include WKBW Buffalo, WTVH Syracuse and WBNG Binghamton.

“This agreement will allow our subscribers to continue to see some of their favorite programming without interruption,” said Time Warner Cable VP of Programming Andrew Rosenberg.

Time Warner Cable also will launch the digital feed of WBNG, which will bring CBS programming in high definition to Binghamton customers. Granite acquired the station in 2006.

“We are very pleased that we were able to complete this mutually beneficial arrangement with Time Warner Cable,” said Granite Chairman/CEO Don Cornwell. “This agreement is good for the communities we serve and was accomplished with cooperation and collaboration by both parties.”

Cornwell said he couldn’t share the terms of the deal, but described the negotiations as upbeat. “It’s good for them and good for us,” said Cornwell.

TWC also inked retrans deals with Communications Corp. of America (ComCorp) for stations in Texas, including KWKT Waco and KTSM El Paso.

Both Granite and Comcorp are backed by Silver Point Capital. Hard-nosed negotiator Duane Lammers represented the Silver Point properties in the talks; Cornwell calls Lammers “a terrific and passionate young man.”