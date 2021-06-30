TVSquared, Blockgraph Provide Attribution for Spectrum Reach

TVSquared and Blockgraph are working with Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’s advertising business, to provide Spectrum Reach clients with multi-screen attribution that shows how TV ad exposure contributed to consumer activity and sales.

TVSquared’s ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and connected TV.

Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System enables privacy-compliant data collection for TV. The system Blockgraph and TVSquared have devised gives advertisers the measurement they want while retaining control of their data, which is securely hosted within their own environment without using a third-party matching partner.

TVSquared and Blockgraph began working together on omni-channel TV measurement and attribution last September.

“The ability to combine ad exposure data with consumer outcomes – deterministically and at scale – is an advancement for the TV industry,” said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. “We are excited to be part of this innovation by providing the most precise TV measurement, and we share in the commitment to building brands and connecting them with audiences across all screens and platforms.”

Blockgraph is owned by Charter, Comcast NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS. Data owners and brands employ Blockgraph’s IDoS when collaborating to achieve greater simplicity, speed, and transparency in order to confidently reach, target, and measure audiences.

“Accelerating accurate measurement solutions across the convergent TV landscape is essential to the vitality of the industry,” said Jason Manningham, CEO, Blockgraph. “We are thrilled to enable Spectrum Reach and TVSquared to provide deterministic attribution solutions that move the industry forward through our data collaboration platform that enables real-time insights and facilitates the highest levels of data quality, controls, and commitments to user privacy.”