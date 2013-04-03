TVGN Grabs Cable Rights to 'Young and the Restless'

CBS' long-running soap The Young and the Restless

will move its cable home from Soapnet to TVGN.

The acquisition is the first programming announcement for TVGN since CBS Corp. purchased a 50% stake in TV Guide, the parent

company of TV Guide Network.

Young and the Restless will begin airing on TV Guide

Network this summer and will keep its 7 p.m. time slot. It will air

day-and-date with the CBS broadcasts. The Young and the Restless had

been Soapnet's No. 1 series for the past five years.

The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in

association with Sony Pictures Television.