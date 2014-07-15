TVGN, Banijay Enter International Distribution Pact

London-based Banijay International will internationally distribute entertainment programming originally airing on U.S. cable network TVGN under an exclusive agreement announced Tuesday by the two companies. The deal covers new programming and 130 hours of back-catalogue content, and includes content produced by TVGN and third parties.

“Banijay International is a world class distributor that will expand the delivery and reach of our original programming on an international scale,” said David Wisnia, president of business operations, TVGN. “We’re pleased to partner with Banijay on bringing TVGN’s new and compelling programming slate to viewers throughout the world.”

Banijay managing director Karoline Spodsberg echoed Wisnia’s comments.

“The programming included in this deal will expand our growing finished tape catalogue with a raft of high quality programming that has strong international sales potential,” said Spodsberg. “We are delighted to be working with one of the fastest growing cable networks in the U.S. and look forward to launching TVGN’s new programming to our clients in the coming months.”

TVGN is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Lionsgate Entertainment.