TVB: Viewers Choose Local Broadcast News for Jonas Storm Coverage

Viewers overwhelmingly chose local broadcast TV news over cable news during coverage of Winter Storm Jonas, according to analysis by TVB. In the most affected markets — Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and New York — ratings on Jan. 23 revealed the power of broadcast. In Philadelphia, for instance, local broadcast’s adult 25-54 rating for storm coverage was 10 times better than cable news’ on average.

“Ratings data consistently proves local broadcast TV is the go-to source for news and weather over cable news outlets,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO. “Local TV stations are trusted and depended on by viewers for timely and relevant information – that’s why their coverage of the blizzard blew cable’s out of the water. When it comes to important news, viewers count on local broadcast TV for up-to-the minute, potentially life-saving information.”

