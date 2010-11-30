TV Stations Pick Up 'Law & Order ' for Weekend Runs

NBC Universal has sold iconic drama Law & Order to TV

stations in more than 80% of the country for weekend runs starting next

fall, said Sean O'Boyle, executive vice president of syndication sales for NBCU.

This marks the first time the show, which NBC canceled in

May after 20 seasons, will air in broadcast syndication, although entire cable

networks have built their schedules around it for years. The show still airs on

TNT.

Stations from the Fox, CBS, Cox, Gannett, Hearst and Sunbeam

have picked up the show, with Fox-owned stations acquiring the show in the top

three markets.

"We've had success

with the Law & Order franchise

both in syndication and as an important building block for MyNet," said Frank

Cicha, senior vice president of programming for the Fox TV stations. "Acquiring 'the mothership' for weekends is a natural extension of this."

Law & Order joins its two spin-offs, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, both

of which have had successful runs in broadcast syndication.

"We have a lot of momentum with this brand in the

marketplace and I am excited for continued success with the flagship drama that

started it all," said Dick Wolf, the show's creator and executive producer, in

a statement.