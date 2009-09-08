TV Guide Network Picks Up 'Punk'd'

TV Guide Network has picked up the exclusive cable rights to Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd.

One-year deal includes 100 half-hour episodes. TV Guide will air them as an hourlong strip with back-to-back episodes.

Cabler began airing Punk'd as a strip on July 20, and the reality skein increased ratings in the 18-49 demo 63% compared to the second quarter. The network will begin its exclusive window late this month in the same 9 p.m. timeslot the show airs now.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com