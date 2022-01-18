TV By the Numbers: NFL Playoffs Power TV Watch-Time Win

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of January 10-16, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The NFL retains its dominance over TV viewer attention, scoring 10.36% of all watch-time from January 10-16 courtesy of five playoff games on Saturday and Sunday. And that’s despite the league shifting the final wild card round game (the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals) to a weeknight kickoff on January 17.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

CBS airing two NFL playoff games – Saturday’s Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots, and Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys – helped the network land atop our most-watched ranking for the week, with 10.04% of watch-time.

Also: Fox Is Selling 2023 Super Bowl Spots as Sports Ad Market Heats Up

More insights around the most-watched networks from January 10-16:

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NFL playoffs are always a TV ad impressions draw, and it was no different for Wild Card Weekend 2022, as the five games delivered 19.7% of all impressions from January 10-16.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions during the week:

Airing football games of some sort definitely serves as an advantage in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for January 10-16, as eight of the top 25 networks aired an NFL playoff game, part of the College Football Playoff National Championship simulcast, or both.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from the week:

■