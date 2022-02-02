TV By the Numbers: NFL Conference Championships Deliver Watch-Time, Impressions Wins

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of January 24-30, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

NFL conference championship games over the weekend continued a theme of tightly contested matchups during the 2022 playoffs. The thrilling finishes are part of yet another NFL win around viewer attention, as the league netted 4.32% of watch-time from January 24-30.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

CBS rode an afternoon AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to a network watch-time win, with 10.05% of all minutes watched on the week.

More insights around the most-watched networks from January 24-30:

Also: Fox Is Selling 2023 Super Bowl Spots as Sports Ad Market Heats Up

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Live audiences flocked to the NFL’s conference championship games over the weekend, delivering more TV ad impressions than any other programming from January 24-30 (despite just two games airing). The league’s 6.23 billion impressions are No. 1 for the week, making up over 11.8% of the total on TV.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions during the week:

CBS accounts for over 20% of TV ad impressions on the week to maintain the No. 1 spot in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for January 24-30.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from the week: