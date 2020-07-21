TV By the Numbers: July 13-19

Tiger Woods plays his fourth shot on the seventh hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament on July 19, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

This is a quick snapshot of linear TV trends for the week of July 13-19, revealing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Inscape , and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape.tv, the TV data company with insights from a panel of more than 15 million smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Looking at shows, of all the minutes watched by smart TVs that Inscape measured in all dayparts, 1.08% of the time was spent on PGA Tour Golf, an increase from the previous week’s percent share duration of 0.88% . Ridiculousness (0.82%) and Friends (0.79%), which both aired over 200 episodes last week, surpassed morning talk shows to round out the top three.

On the network side of things, of all minutes watched last week, 6.27% of the time was spent on NBC — a move up from the previous week where it was No. 2. Second and third places go to ABC (6.07%) and Fox News (6.02%). Other networks rising in the ranks compared to the previous week include Hallmark Channel, Investigation Discovery, Nickelodeon, Univision, TNT, The Golf Channel and TV Land.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv , the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Although the show ranking was mostly dominated by news and morning talk shows, sports programming makes an appearance — PGA Tour Golf was No. 1 by TV ad impressions (849.5 million), while NASCAR Cup Series was No. 11 with 466.7 million impressions. Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent and Days of our Lives both made the top 15; those two along with CMA Best of Fest were the only non-news or sports programming on the ranking.

For the second week in a row, Fox News took first place with over 6 billion TV ad impressions, a slight increase from last week’s 5.9 billion. CNN followed with nearly 4 billion impressions, and ABC (3.7 billion) edged out NBC to be the top broadcast network. Three Spanish-languge networks also made the top 25 list: Univision (1.4 billion impressions), Telemundo (814.1 million) and UniMás (237.2 million).